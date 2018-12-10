The Seattle Seahawks have kept true to one promise this season – they remain devoted to running the football. Over the last few weeks, the team has put up impressive numbers on the ground and seems to have found its momentum in the run game.

Left tackle Duane Brown has watched the Seahawks’ start to develop an identity.

“We are a very physical team, we’re an aggressive team,” Brown said Wednesday. “We’re going to run the ball. We feel like we can run the ball every week and we’re going to make our presence felt every week. Teams are going to feel us, they’re going to respect us. That’s where we are.”

A lot of the success of the run game comes from the offensive line, which also has also started to find an identity this season.

“At first, we were all trying to just improve as individual players, trying to mesh and create that continuity and that chemistry,” Brown explained. “As we’ve gotten comfortable and played with more confidence, you can just see the evolution there. I think we’ve all gotten better as individual players. As a group, this is the best we’ve been.”

The line has undergone a number of changes over the last year, including a new coach in Mike Solari and the additions of guards D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy, who is cementing himself on the left side.

With continued consistency, Brown only thinks things will improve.

“We know what we can do,” Brown continued. “We’ve done it over the course of a few weeks now, we know that can be our identity, that’s what we can be about no matter who we line up against. It’s a great feeling and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Brown, who has taken a leadership role in the locker room, announced Wednesday the Seahawks Players Equality and Justice for All Action Fund will donate $225,000 among eight worthy organizations this fall.

Brown and the Seahawks get their next shot to prove themselves in Sunday against the Raiders in London.

