DK Metcalf shared experiences, lessons with 547 rookies

DK Metcalf shared his experience as a first-year wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks with 547 players in the NFL's first rookie webinar after the draft last month.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair also were panelists on the discussion moderated by Mo Kelly, a former Seahawks defensive back and the team's current director of player engagement.