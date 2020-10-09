DK Metcalf poised for breakout second season with Seahawks

Second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf seems poised for a potential breakout season after a strong rookie year for the Seattle Seahawks.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf seems poised for a potential breakout season after a strong rookie year for the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf has earned praise for his performance during training camp, only amplifying the hopes that Seattle's 2019 second-round pick becomes even more of a steal.

Metcalf was very good as a rookie, perhaps exceeding even the most optimistic expectations after he tumbled down draft boards.