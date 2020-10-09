x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

DK Metcalf poised for breakout second season with Seahawks

Second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf seems poised for a potential breakout season after a strong rookie year for the Seattle Seahawks.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf seems poised for a potential breakout season after a strong rookie year for the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf has earned praise for his performance during training camp, only amplifying the hopes that Seattle's 2019 second-round pick becomes even more of a steal. 

Metcalf was very good as a rookie, perhaps exceeding even the most optimistic expectations after he tumbled down draft boards. 

He finished with 58 catches, 900 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.