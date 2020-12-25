D.J. Reed finding a home and a major role with the Seahawks

D.J. Reed might not have seen the field at all this season if Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn't take a chance back during the summer.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — D.J. Reed might not have seen the field at all this season if Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn't take a chance back during the summer.

By taking that flyer on a waiver claim and giving him time to get fully healthy following an injury, Reed has become an invaluable addition at cornerback for the Seahawks the second half of the season.

The 2️⃣nd interception of the day belongs to @D7_Reed!



📺: #SEAvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/94WlNi8mwa — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 20, 2020

Reed will likely start his fourth straight game on Sunday when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams with a chance to wrap up Seattle's first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory.