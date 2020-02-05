Did the Seahawks do enough to solve pass rush problems?

The Seahawks have added four edge rushers this offseason to try to bolster the pass rush.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks have added four edge rushers this offseason to try to bolster the pass rush.

Seattle signed veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in free agency.

The Seahawks then used two picks in last week's draft on edge rushers Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson.

The additions were necessary after Seattle finished next-to-last in the NFL last season with just 28 sacks.

The lack of pressure also led to other defensive problems.