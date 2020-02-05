x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

seahawks

Did the Seahawks do enough to solve pass rush problems?

The Seahawks have added four edge rushers this offseason to try to bolster the pass rush.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor (19) pressures Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) in an NCAA college football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee is hoping to improve after going 5-7 in 2018 while posting a second straight last-place finish in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks have added four edge rushers this offseason to try to bolster the pass rush.

Seattle signed veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in free agency. 

The Seahawks then used two picks in last week's draft on edge rushers Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson. 

RELATED: Seahawks land pass rusher in Tennessee's Darrell Taylor

The additions were necessary after Seattle finished next-to-last in the NFL last season with just 28 sacks.

RELATED: Seahawks opt for experience over projects in draft class

The lack of pressure also led to other defensive problems. 

Questions linger about whether the additions will be enough, and the Seahawks won't know the answer until they return to the field. 