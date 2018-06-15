The Seattle Seahawks officially wrapped up Phase 3 of their offseason workouts Thursday with the conclusion of the team’s mandatory minicamp. The players now break for the summer for some time off before reporting for training camp at the end of July.

While coach Pete Carroll was pleased with the work the players put in during the last couple of months, the extended time off is always cause for worry.

“I’m concerned about the six weeks coming up, that the guys do a really good job taking care of themselves, coming back stronger and faster,” Carroll said Thursday. “They’re in good shape right now, we would be ready to go into camp and we’d be in good shape.”

With Minicamp complete, hear the latest from Pete! #GoHawks https://t.co/uWpfun87Pv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 14, 2018

The practice momentum has been building since the team reconvened following the draft for the three permitted phases of offseason activities. But the players are now on their own to rest up, work out and stay on track before returning for the grind of training camp.

Carroll said the key is consistent workouts to maintain the level of conditioning.

“They don’t need a vacation right now; they need a little break from the push we’ve been in right here, but like our guys shared with our other guys, a few days and let’s get back at it,” Carroll explained. “It’s too important that we stay on task. They’ve worked so hard to get where they are, you don’t want to have to go back down conditioning-wise then work it back up.

“They’ve just invested too much at this point.”

