The Dallas Cowboys head up to Seattle this weekend to face the Seahawks for the Week 3 contest. The last time the team came to town, they had a visitor to their locker room following the Seahawks’ 21-12 victory.

Free safety Earl Thomas, an admitted Cowboys fan, found head coach Jason Garrett and said: “If y’all have the chance, come get me.”

At the time, Thomas tried to explain his intentions:

I’m still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. You know? This is the place where I want to be when they kick me to the curb. So that’s what I meant by. People take me too serious. That’s just who I am.

The visit to the locker room was the first in a string of events that began a tumultuous offseason for the free safety, who held out for a trade or contract extension before reporting back to the team just ahead of the start of the regular season.

During his conference call with the local media on Wednesday, Garrett was asked whether or not it was strange to have been in that situation, the catalyst for rumors that ran rampant all year.

“Yeah, it was. I’ve never had that,” Garrett said. “I’ve never had that happen before, an opposing player comes into your locker room. But, we have great respect for him.”

