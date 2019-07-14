The Seahawks traded defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs for draft picks. But now they got to find a mixture of guys who can replace his production.

710 ESPN's John Clayton breaks down the group of guys who can get the Hawks 40 sacks, as a team.

Clayton talks about one of the team's biggest off-season signing, Ziggy Ansah. He goes over his health and when to expect him back.

Plus, "The Professor" spoke with second-year player Jacob Martin. Martin thinks he can make the leap and get double-digit sacks.