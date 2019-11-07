710 ESPN's John Clayton weighs in on the Seahawks quarterbacks for training camp. It's part 3 of Clayton and KING 5's Paul Silvi's 1-on-1's.

Clayton talks about the Hawks finally investing into a quality backup, for the first time in the Russell Wilson era. He also thinks Wilson could have his best season to date. Clayton says there is something better and different about him. He keeps on improving.

"The Professor" also talks about Wilson's high tolerance for pain. He remembers Russell hurting his knee during a 49ers game in 2016. Clayton explains the emotion Wilson was going through and wanting to get back into the game.