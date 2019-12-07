In part 4 of our Seahawks series, KING 5's Paul Silvi talks to 710 ESPN's John Clayton about the team's most stacked position, running back.

Clayton believes Chris Carson is the starter and could be a pro-bowler, but Rashaad Penny will have a good argument to get more carries.

He also breaks down the depth at back with J.D. McKissic and Travis Homer looking for time in the backfield. Plus, Bo Scarbrough could be a part of the conversation.

Plus, Clayton goes over the good and bad with C.J. Prosise. He explains why Pete Carroll loves Prosise and why he's rarely played in the regular season.