Coach Pete Carroll wants Seahawks to recommit to identity moving ahead

The way this season finished for the Seattle Seahawks with their 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the playoffs only reinforced the core principles of how Pete Carroll wants to play.
In his view, the Seahawks lost some of those principles at times despite going 12-4 and winning their first division title in four years.
And despite all the numbers Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and others posted Carroll believes getting away from some of those core values, especially on offense, ended up costing his team.