x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Carroll says Seahawks were in contact with Clowney till end

Pete Carroll said he remained in contact with Jadeveon Clowney and they were in on conversations through last weekend before he signed with the Titans.
Credit: AP
Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and coach Pete Carroll celebrate a fumble recovery during the Seahawks 26-23 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, CA. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll said he remained in contact with Jadeveon Clowney throughout the offseason and the Seattle Seahawks were in on conversations through last weekend before the defensive end signed with Tennessee.

Ultimately, Clowney's decision to sign elsewhere leaves the defensive line and specifically the pass rush as one of Seattle's biggest questions going into the season opener at Atlanta. 

But Carroll feels comfortable with what the Seahawks did and how the options in the pass rush looked during training camp. 

Carroll also said Ethan Pocic will be Seattle's starting center for the opener, ending one of the few competitions from training camp. 