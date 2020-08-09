Carroll says Seahawks were in contact with Clowney till end

Pete Carroll said he remained in contact with Jadeveon Clowney and they were in on conversations through last weekend before he signed with the Titans.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll said he remained in contact with Jadeveon Clowney throughout the offseason and the Seattle Seahawks were in on conversations through last weekend before the defensive end signed with Tennessee.

Ultimately, Clowney's decision to sign elsewhere leaves the defensive line and specifically the pass rush as one of Seattle's biggest questions going into the season opener at Atlanta.

But Carroll feels comfortable with what the Seahawks did and how the options in the pass rush looked during training camp.

