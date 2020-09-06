Carlos Hyde knows role in Seattle could be as No. 2 option

Running back Carlos Hyde has admired the Seahawks from afar for a while.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Running back Carlos Hyde has admired the Seahawks from afar for a while. So it made sense he would jump at the chance to sign with Seattle this offseason and help build depth in the Seahawks backfield.

Hyde is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career last year with Houston.

But he knows that while he was the featured back with the Texans, that probably won't be the case with Seattle.