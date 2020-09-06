x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

seahawks

Carlos Hyde knows role in Seattle could be as No. 2 option

Running back Carlos Hyde has admired the Seahawks from afar for a while.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) reaches to tackle Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Running back Carlos Hyde has admired the Seahawks from afar for a while. So it made sense he would jump at the chance to sign with Seattle this offseason and help build depth in the Seahawks backfield. 

Hyde is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career last year with Houston. 

But he knows that while he was the featured back with the Texans, that probably won't be the case with Seattle. 

Hyde says he understands Chris Carson is expected to be the starter and Hyde is likely competing for the role as No. 2. 