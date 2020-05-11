Carlos Dunlap hopes to be the missing piece for Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap cleared COVID-19 protocols and had his first practice with the Seattle Seahawks following his trade from Cincinnati.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap cleared COVID-19 protocols and had his first practice with the Seattle Seahawks following his trade from Cincinnati.

Dunlap hopes he can be the missing piece that will turn the Seahawks from having the best record in the NFC to possibly being Super Bowl favorites.

Dunlap should help a pass rush that ranks in the bottom third of the league with 12 sacks.

Dunlap spent 11 seasons with the Bengals but said his time was up and the chance to join a contender is a great opportunity at this point of his career.

"I have full confidence in grabbing the pen and writing it exact way that I want to," Dunlap said. "And looking forward to this first start on Sunday, putting those first words the first paragraph down and the Seahawks have given me a golden pen."

Dunlap felt so comfortable being with the Hawks, he took a pay cut for 2020. The Seahawks, reportedly, are responsible for $4.59 million of his salary. According to a report, it's been reduced to $2 million this season. Three million dollars will go next year as a roster bonus.

As part of his trade to Seattle, news Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap agreed to a reworked deal that helped both sides get what they wanted. Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VumFaNPnxI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2020

He says he's betting on himself and the Seahawks. "I wanted to go to an organization where I was the last piece to help them win and get a Super Bowl."