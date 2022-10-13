'Captain Seahawk' uses headdress to spread his heritage, raise money for charity

Wallace Watts is Captain Seahawk and he's proud to wear a headdress at every Seattle Seahawks game.

SEATTLE — A Seahawks superfan is using his culture and his love of the team to do good in the world.

Captain Seahawk, aka United Airlines pilot Wallace Watts, has flown more than one million miles all around the world to attend Seahawks games.

"In 1985, I was the first Native American ever hired by a major airline," Watts said.

Watts is also proud to serve as Captain Seahawk for his favorite team.

"Some people think I’m crazy and I don’t think what people think of me. I cheer how I should cheer," Watts said. “I really don’t care what people think about me. If I cared what people thought about me I wouldn’t be doing this."

Watts's journey as Captain Seahawk began almost a decade ago with an important discovery relating to his heritage.

"Captain Seahawk started nine years ago when the Seahawks found the original headdress where the Seahawks logo came from and when I found out it was from my Native American tribe I set a goal to try and educate over 40 million NFL fans worldwide about this story," Watts said. "The mask is a transformation mask. I come out as a wild person and change and come out as a warrior."

He said Captain Seahawk is a calling. He is proud to wear the blue and green. His headdress represents his heritage.

Watts's goal as Captain Seahawk is to raise money for local charities and organizations. Captain Seahawk and his wife also run a Facebook page with more event information, links to donate, and their story.

"For me, when I transformed into a warrior it really changed my life and from that moment forward I dedicated my life to helping others," Watts said.

Watts feels compelled to share his heritage with other Seahawks fans to preserve what his tribe stands for and fights for. Like the transformation in the dance, Captain Seahawk has a transformation of his own on gamedays.

“We are getting ready for gameday," he said in his bathroom with face paint poured out over the counter.

He wears the headdress, a suit and face paint for hours to the games.

Like the wings on his jacket from flying, a Seahawk uses its wings to take off and soar to victory.