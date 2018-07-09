To most fans, the Seattle Seahawks defense is going to look very different this year. Gone are Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. The Legion of Boom has a few new faces.

However, for Broncos coach Vance Joseph, things don’t look all that different.

“Well, defensively, it looks the same,” Joseph commented when asked this week about Seattle’s offseason changes. “Obviously, they’ve lost some of the frontline names from the past, but when you watch the tape it looks like a Seattle Seahawk defense.”

The Seahawks brought back former linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. as the new defensive coordinator. Norton was with the Seahawks for five seasons and has worked with coach Pete Carroll for over a decade, so the current schemes will largely resemble Seattle teams of old.

“It’s a single-high, double-pressed corners, every player in the box is loaded and everyone is playing hard, and everyone takes the ball, so I didn’t see a difference whatsoever when it came to how they played,” Joseph went on. “Honestly, if three or four guys in the past that were frontline names that are not there any longer, but how they play – it’s the same defense I’ve watched for the last five or six years. The culture of what they’ve done there has not changed.”

Joseph and the rest of the Broncos will get a chance to test themselves against Seattle’s defense on Sunday in Denver. Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT.

© 2018 KING