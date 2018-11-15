The Seattle Seahawks have flat out dominated on the ground this season, racking up huge running totals since Week 3, that culminated in a dominant 273 rushing yards on Sunday against the Rams . . . even without starting back Chris Carson and right guard D.J. Fluker.

Rookie Rashaad Penny did most of the damage, rushing 12 times for 108 yards in what was far and away his best NFL appearance to date. However, despite his breakout game, he is likely going to cede the starting role to Carson who is expected to play Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is pleased with the performance of the running backs so far and describes a “next man up” mentality with this group.

“Well, I think number one, there’s not a pecking order,” Schottenheimer stated on Tuesday. “Chris is the guy that will start the game but it’s pretty cool to have those guys. It’s a really unique room in terms of that they’re all young. They’re all young, they’re all there to support each other, they’re all there to push each other and it truly is next man up.”

The Seahawks are the only team in the NFL with three different 100-yard rushers, with Penny, Carson and Mike Davis each eclipsing that total this season. Quarterback Russell Wilson came close on Sunday, rushing for a season-high 93 yards on his own.

“Obviously, he can create a lot of problems for people on the edge,” Schottenheimer continued. “He’s very good at it. He’s done it for a long time so it just gives him another facet that they have to worry about defensively so it’s not just ‘we’re going to run the ball up inside between the tackles with our backs.’ It’s ‘hey, they’ve got to be ready for Russell to pull the ball on the edge.'”

The Seahawks will bring all three running backs into Thursday’s contest against the Green Bay Packers, hoping their consistent rushing attack can help them crawl back to .500.

© 2018 KING