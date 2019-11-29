Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner got into the Thanksgiving spirit this week after he was spotted at a West Seattle Safeway packing food for families experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this year, Wagner implemented his homeless initiative “Bwagz Sees You,” delivering much-needed supplies to nine tiny house village sites throughout Seattle. Continuing the mission, Wagner partnered with Safeway to prep, package, and deliver hot meals to the tiny house villages.

In addition to the food packing, Wagner also paid for unsuspecting shopper’s groceries for 30 minutes.

“When we were waiting, I saw everyone Thanksgiving shopping and I thought it would be cool if when they went to the cash register they didn’t have to pay,” Wagner said. “So, I secretly tried to say that I was paying for their meals.”

Bobby Wagner

