RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Wagner has an impact both on and off the field. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time First Team All-Pro player spends time giving back to his community as well.

Among his efforts in the community, Wagner has led events such as "Walk with Wagner" for stroke awareness and "Bwagz Sees You," delivering supplies to homeless encampments in Seattle. He also hosts holiday shopping events and has partnered with nonprofit Generosity Feeds and MOD Pizza to send meals to 10,000 children in his hometown of Ontario, California. He is also a frequent speaker to youth and coaching organizations.

“This means a lot,” Wagner said in a prepared statement. “I’ve been fortunate to see so many guys around me inspire me do amazing things off the field and do more than just play. I’m thankful to be in the position to make a small difference in our community.”

The 2019 Man of the Year award will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour awards special on Feb. 1 and the eve of Super Bowl LIV.

All 32 nominees will be able to give donations of up to $50,000 to a charity of their choice. Wagner chose the HBCU Foundation.

The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Fans can participate in the annual Charity Challenge as well by voting on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 12 and Jan. 12 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations. More information here.