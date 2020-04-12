Best in the West Seahawks set to host East-leading Giants

If anyone can relate to the situation currently facing the New York Giants it's Pete Carroll.

SEATTLE (AP) — If anyone can relate to the situation currently facing the New York Giants it's Pete Carroll.

A decade ago Carroll was in his first season in Seattle.

And for the entirety of that season the NFC West was an ongoing punchline because of its futility that ended with the Seahawks winning the division title with a losing record.

It sounds awfully familiar to the NFC East this year, which the Giants currently lead at 4-7 heading into Sunday's matchup against the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

The Giants have rebounded from their 0-5 start by winning four of their past six.