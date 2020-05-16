Attorney says he has affidavits clearing Seahawks' Dunbar

The attorney for Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client of involvement in an armed robbery.

MIAMI (AP) — The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client of involvement in an armed robbery.

Attorney Michael Grieco says five witnesses have attested that Dunbar was not involved.

Greico says the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County, Florida, but that authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in.