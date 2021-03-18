AP sources: Seahawks land OL Gabe Jackson in deal with Raiders

The Seahawks made their first big move to bolster their O-line and appease QB Russell Wilson by acquiring OG Gabe Jackson from the Raiders for a 5th-round pick

The Seattle Seahawks made their first big move to bolster their offensive line and appease quarterback Russell Wilson by acquiring veteran guard Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round draft pick, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the trade.

The move to land a proven veteran for the offensive line will likely please Wilson after six weeks where his feelings about the organization have been clearly mixed.