AP source: Shaquill Griffin agrees to join Jaguars

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million.
The deal includes $29 million guaranteed. It's the most significant move for new coach Urban Meyer in his NFL debut.
Griffin’s agent, Buddy Baker, tweeted “Duval." That's a nod to the city’s rallying cry and an apparent public confirmation of his client’s move east.
Griffin will be an immediate starter opposite CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, and could help the Jaguars have one of the league’s best coverage tandems.