AP source: Shaquill Griffin agrees to join Jaguars

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million.

The deal includes $29 million guaranteed. It's the most significant move for new coach Urban Meyer in his NFL debut.

Griffin’s agent, Buddy Baker, tweeted “Duval." That's a nod to the city’s rallying cry and an apparent public confirmation of his client’s move east.