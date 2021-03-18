AP source: Seahawks land tight end Gerald Everett

The Seahawks addressed another need, agreeing to terms with free agent tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team.

Everett's deal came after the Seahawks announced signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense.

The 25-year-old was another gem uncovered by Seattle.