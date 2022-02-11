x
Seahawks

AP source: Seahawks adding Desai, Scott to coaching staff

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants.
This is a 2021 photo of Sean Desai of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Friday, April 16, 2021 when this image was taken. The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators, including Desai, when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the moves tells The Associated Press the Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants. 

The Seahawks also let go of veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari. 

NFL Network first reported the moves and says Desai will be Seattle's associated head coach. 

Both Desai and Scott are expected to have significant influence in a remake on the defensive side for Seattle. 

The Seahawks let go of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis after the season.

