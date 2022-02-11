AP source: Seahawks adding Desai, Scott to coaching staff

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the moves tells The Associated Press the Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants.

The Seahawks also let go of veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari.

NFL Network first reported the moves and says Desai will be Seattle's associated head coach.

Both Desai and Scott are expected to have significant influence in a remake on the defensive side for Seattle.