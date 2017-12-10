AP source: Raiders agree to 1-year deal with LB K.J. Wright

A person familiar with the deal says the Raiders have added another proven veteran to bolster their LB group by agreeing to a one-year contract with K.J. Wright.

A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group by agreeing to a one-year contract with K.J. Wright.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until after Wright passes a physical.

Wright has been one of the most dependable linebackers in the league since being drafted by Seattle in 2011.