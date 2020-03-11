AP source: Garoppolo, Kittle out indefinitely for 49ers

The 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.

A person familiar with the injuries says on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo's ankle injury and Kittle's foot injury will sideline them indefinitely.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced their status.

Once Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle are placed on Injured Reserve, the 49ers will have $80 million dollars worth of cap value on IR this season, per @Epkap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020