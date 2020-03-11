AP source: Garoppolo, Kittle out indefinitely for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.
A person familiar with the injuries says on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo's ankle injury and Kittle's foot injury will sideline them indefinitely.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced their status.
ESPN first reported the severity of the injuries, saying Garoppolo will miss at least six weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kittle will be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.