Seahawks

Another early playoff exit adds to Seahawks frustration

For all the success through the years, there is an indisputable fact Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seahawks more veteran players can't avoid.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks toward his bench near the end of the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — For all the success through the years, there is an indisputable fact Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks more veteran players can't avoid.

Since the Seahawks loss to New England in the Super Bowl in February 2015, their playoff performances have been complete failures by their own standards. 

It's now been six years since Seattle won more than one game in a single postseason. 

The latest abbreviated playoff run may be the most troubling after Saturday's 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.