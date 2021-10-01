Another early playoff exit adds to Seahawks frustration

For all the success through the years, there is an indisputable fact Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seahawks more veteran players can't avoid.

SEATTLE (AP) — For all the success through the years, there is an indisputable fact Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks more veteran players can't avoid.

Since the Seahawks loss to New England in the Super Bowl in February 2015, their playoff performances have been complete failures by their own standards.

It's now been six years since Seattle won more than one game in a single postseason.