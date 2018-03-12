The Seattle Seahawks cruised to an easy victory over the 2-10 San Francisco 49ers, winning 43-16. They are now sitting at 7-5 on the year.

Seattle marched out to an early lead, scoring late in the first quarter on a four-yard strike to Jaron Brown and celebrating by reenacting Richard Sherman’s famous tipped pass from the 2013 NFC Championship game – which came against the 49ers.

They scored again early in the second quarter on a 52-yard strike from Wilson to Tyler Lockett, and again from Wilson to Doug Baldwin at the end of the half. Wilson only had six passing attempts at halftime, but completed four of them – three which went for touchdowns.

Seattle rocketed out of the gate in the second half, with Lockett taking the opening kickoff 84 yards to the Seattle 20. Rookie running back Rashaad Penny waltzed into the end zone on the next play, giving Seattle a 27-3 lead. They held onto the lead for the rest of the game, although the defense did allow San Francisco to score three second half touchdowns.

Seattle succeeded in basically every facet of the game on Sunday, finding ways to move the ball through the air and on the ground, while neutralizing San Francisco’s offense. Wilson finished 11-for-17 for 185 yards and four touchdowns, and Penny had a nice game, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 65 yards on just seven carries.

On defense, linebacker Bobby Wagner recorded a sack, recovered a fumble, and had a 98-yard pick six late in the fourth quarter to ice the game. It was the longest pick six in franchise history. In the midst of an excellent season, Sunday was the best performance of the year for the All-Pro linebacker.

Rookie Poona Ford had a nice game on the interior, recording four tackles. Quinton Jefferson and Justin Coleman combined for a sack as well, and Austin Calitro finished with 10 combined tackles.

With Seattle’s win and Minnesota’s loss, the Seahawks move into a very enviable position in the playoff hunt with four games to go. They’ll host the Vikings in a crucial game next week on Monday night, with kickoff slated for 5:15 p.m. PT.

