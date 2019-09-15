On Friday Alaska Airlines revealed the new Russell Wilson airplane as excited fans packed the C gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ready for the flight to Pittsburgh for Sunday's Seahawks game.

In honor of Wilson's jersey number, the airline launched a new program called "Flight 3."

For all of the Seahawks away games where Alaska flies, the airline will host a tailgate party featuring a DJ, games, and breakfast for a very lucky group of travelers.

Fans boarding the Russell Wilson plane on Friday were met at the gate with music, food, and a photo booth.

"I was so surprised. I had no idea this was going on," one Seahawks fan said. "It's a fun way to get the day started, and I am excited for the game."

The aircraft is the second in Alaska's fleet.

Passengers on board were also treated with Russell Wilson swag waiting for them at their seats.