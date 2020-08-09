Addition of Adams shows Seattle believes it can win NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks were inches from winning the NFC West a season ago.

The Seattle Seahawks were inches from winning the NFC West a season ago.

They return most of the main pieces from that playoff team, including QB Russell Wilson and LB Bobby Wagner.

But it's the additions of standout CB Quinton Dunbar and All-Pro SS Jamal Adams that show how serious the Seahawks are about getting back to another Super Bowl.

Adams was acquired in a July trade with the New York Jets as the final piece of an offseason defensive makeover.