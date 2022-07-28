Adams sits out day two of training camp, sidelined indefinitely

Safety Jamal Adams had hoped having his fingers fused during the offseason would fix a lingering hand injury. A setback will force him out of at least part of camp.

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks have the fourth-highest paid safety tandem in the NFL.

They've committed $70 million to Jamal Adams, which is one expensive contract to have sitting on the bench.

That's where Adams finds himself yet again, as he didn't practice during day two of training camp because of a hand injury.

It's the same hand he had surgery on to repair broken fingers during the offseason.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said he doesn't know how long Adams will be out.

"Jamal's going to take some time here to try and figure it out," Carroll said. "He had a couple surgeries he was working on. Yesterday his hand just wasn't right so he's getting some opinions on it. We'll see what that means. I don't know right now."

During minicamp, Adams showed reporters his newly fused fingers on his left hand. It was a procedure he thought would fix a lingering issue.

Thursday's news is yet another setback in his injury-riddled Seahawks career.

"He just felt something that didn't feel right and so he has to get it checked out. He's really concerned, really upset that he has to miss anything," Carroll said.

There is one piece of good news coming from the safety room.

Quandre Diggs says he's back to full strength after a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the end of last year.

"I have been running, cutting, jumping for the last two months, so for me it’s not like this my first time coming out here and going full speed," he said. "I feel good and this is probably some of the best I felt for sure. I am excited about it.”

The chip on his shoulder, meanwhile, is still there.

"You can always feel settled, but you can never get comfortable," he said. "For me I’m happy to be here for another three years and at the end of the day I still got work to do and still got stuff to prove..."

With Adams out for an indefinite amount of time, the Seahawks defense will certainly need Diggs at all systems go.

Carroll said he indeed looks back to his old self.

"I think he logged the most plays of the day by the time the day was over," Carroll said in regards to Wednesday's first day of training camp. "We cut back a little bit today. He was full go."

For Adams, the frustration continues to grow for both him and the team.

The Seahawks gave up two first-round picks and a third-round pick when he was acquired from the Jets in 2020.