The Seattle Seahawks have a truly difficult schedule for the 2018 season, one where they are only favored in three games, according to Vegas. In addition to playing some incredibly talented teams – such as the Rams and Chiefs – Seattle will go toe-to-toe with some of the NFL’s premier signal-callers.

The once vaunted Legion of Boom has undergone sweeping changes this offseason. While the Seahawks have talented assets in Shaquill Griffin, Justin Coleman, Dion Jordan and Frank Clark, there are still plenty of question marks for this new-look Seattle defense.

The next generation of L.O.B-er’s will have their hands more than full, and facing off against these five quarterbacks will be trial by fire for them. Here’s a look at the five toughest quarterbacks the Seahawks will square off against this season.

No. 5 – Kirk Cousins

In Washington, Cousins was nothing short of a rock of stability for the tumultuous Redskins. When he was able to start for the entire year, Cousins never threw less than 4,000+ yards.

Despite the string of critical injuries along the offensive line, and in the running back stable and wide receiving corps, Cousins still managed to play great football. Perhaps his signature moment from 2017 was braving the relentless Seahawk pass rush to deliver a game-winning drive to earn a 17-14 upset victory in Seattle.

Now Cousins is with a far more talented team in Minnesota and brings the experience of being able to win at CenturyLink Field. If Seattle’s Monday Night Football game vs. the Vikings is close late, the Seahawks shouldn’t expect Cousins to be flustered by the 12s

No. 4 – Matthew Stafford

With six straight 4,000+ yard seasons, Matthew Stafford is simply a passing machine. Even after losing future Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson to retirement, Stafford still had two more 4,000+ seasons.

Like Cousins, Stafford also does not seem to have much fear when it comes to playing Seattle. In their first meeting back in 2012, Stafford ran the ball for the game-winning score late to beat the Seahawks 28-24 in Detroit.

If it weren’t for a miraculous goal-line fumble from Kam Chancellor, Stafford would have had another game-winning drive against the Seahawks back in 2015 on Monday Night Football.

If there are still holes in Seattle’s secondary, there is no doubt Stafford will be able to exploit them.

No. 3 – Cam Newton

The former MVP and Auburn Tiger may only be 2-5 against the Seahawks, but it does not change the fact Cam Newton is still one of the most difficult quarterbacks to defend. His rare combination of size, speed, and strength makes him the most athletic quarterback in today’s NFL.

Aside from a 40-7 Seattle blowout victory in 2016, the Seahawks/Panthers rivalry has always been closely fought contests. Their rematch in 2018 is likely to be no different. With close defensive battles, it might only take one or two “Superman” plays from Newton to turn the tide of the game.

No. 2 – Philip Rivers

Perhaps one of the most underrated stars in the NFL, Rivers is still playing at a high level. Even with some poor Chargers teams, Rivers is a threat to any defense through the air.

In Week 2 of the 2014 season, Rivers decimated the Legion of Boom. Avoiding the pass rush all afternoon, he was able to swiftly carve his way to nearly 300 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Chargers weren’t a special team back then, and the Seattle defense was a lot more battle-tested.

Now the Chargers have sneakily assembled a stacked roster for 2018, one which could provide Rivers the support needed.

No. 1 – Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the greatest quarterback talent of all time. What he is able to do in the pocket to avoid relentless defenders while also delivering precision strikes deep downfield is beyond remarkable.

His arm talent, command of the offense, knowledge of all defenses and knack for hardly ever turning the ball over make him difficult for any team to get him off the field.

After winning the first three games against Green Bay in the Russell Wilson era, the Packers have won the last three. In each of those victories, Rodgers has practically had his way with the Seattle defense.

Although the road team has never won in this recent rivalry, Rodgers is still a lethal threat to the Seahawks. They will need all the advantages that come with playing on their home field to stop Rodgers.

