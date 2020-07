The 49ers have placed starting receiver Deebo Samuel on the non-football injury list after foot surgery and they say he might miss the start of the season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed starting receiver Deebo Samuel on the non-football injury list after foot surgery and they say he might miss the start of the season.

Samuel suffered a fracture in his left foot last month during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee and the timeline for his return remains unknown.