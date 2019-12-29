The juiciest matchup of the NFL's final week of the regular season features the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

They square off in a Sunday night showdown that will have a postseason feel. The NFC West rivals will be playing for the division title and possible home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The loser would enter the playoffs with a wild-card berth. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will also welcome back a familiar face.

Seattle re-signed running back Marshawn Lynch this week after injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny created a void in the backfield.