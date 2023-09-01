49ers host NFC West rival Seahawks in wild-card round

STATS AND STUFF: The Seahawks are in the playoffs for the 10th time in Pete Carroll's 13 seasons in charge, and the 15th time in the past 20 seasons overall. Seattle has never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since Carroll took over in 2010. ... Carroll is the ninth coach in NFL history to make the playoffs in 12 different seasons, including two trips with New England. ... Seattle has 14 players on its 53-man roster from the previous time it reached the postseason in 2020. ... Seattle's 74 games of playoff experience on its roster are the second fewest in the NFC ahead of only the Giants. ... Smith led the NFL in completion rate (69.8%) and set franchise records for yards (4,282), completions (399) and attempts (572). Smith was the only QB in the league to play every snap. ... Walker was second rookie in franchise history to rush for more than 1,000 yards joining Curt Warner. ... Seahawks had two 1,000-yard receivers (Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Walker) for the second time in franchise history. Seattle also accomplished that in 1995 with RB Chris Warren and WRs Joey Galloway and Brian Blades. ... OLBs Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu both had 9½ sacks to lead Seattle. Taylor has 6½ sacks in the past six games. ... S Quandre Diggs had interceptions in the final two games of the regular season. He's only player in the league with at least three picks in each of the past six seasons. ... K Jason Myers led the NFL with 143 points scored and tied the franchise record with 34 made field goals. ... San Francisco is in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, going to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and the NFC title game last season. ... The Niners ended the season on a 10-game winning streak. ... San Francisco went 8-1 at home for its best home record since going 8-0 in 1998. ... San Francisco led the NFL with a plus-173 point differential. ... The 49ers have had a positive turnover margin in eight straight games for the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak in franchise history. ... San Francisco held teams to 70 yards rushing or fewer 11 times this season, matching the 2010 Steelers and 2000 Ravens for the most games since at least 1940. ... The Niners are the sixth team since the merger to lead the league in turnover margin, points allowed and yards allowed. Three of the previous five won the Super Bowl. ... San Francisco has scored at least 37 points in three straight games for the sixth time in franchise history and first since 1995. ... Niners TE George Kittle had seven of his career-high 11 TD catches over the past four games. ... San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey scored at least one TD in six straight games. ... The Niners rank third in the NFL with 75 plays of at least 20 yards from scrimmage.