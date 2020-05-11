49ers close facility after Bourne's positive COVID-19 test

The 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

The team says Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis.

He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.

A person familiar with the plans says the game against the Packers is still set to be played as scheduled.