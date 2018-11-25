The Seattle Seahawks were able to win a nailbiter in Charlotte on Sunday, defeating the Carolina Panthers 30-27. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski’s 31-yard field goal sealed the deal at the buzzer.

In the hunt for the playoffs, the Seahawks now hold the Wild-Card tiebreaker over the Panthers and advance to 6-5 on the season.

Here’s a look at three takeaways from Seattle’s Week 12 victory.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett continues his impressive season

Tyler Lockett finished the day with five receptions on five targets for 107 yards and a touchdown, his career-high eighth of the season.

The wide receiver was originally ruled down short of the end zone, but after review, was credited with the score.

Lockett came up with another clutch play in the fourth quarter when he connected with quarterback Russell Wilson for 43 yards to set Seattle up for the win.

Lockett now has a touchdown reception in eight of 11 games played this season – he had just nine total in his career to start the year.

Seahawks stymied by Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton put together a perfect passing game in the first half, completing 14 of 14 attempted for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Sunday marked the first time a Seahawks opposing QB completed 100 percent of his passes through two quarters since Austin Davis of the Rams went 9-9 in 2014.

Christian McCaffrey has 229 scrimmage yards (125 rushing, 104 receiving)… and counting…



Career high in scrimmage yards (previous was 194).



First player in Panthers history with 100+ receiving yards and 100+ rushing yards in the same game.#Panthers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 25, 2018

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey also had his day against the Seahawks, gaining well over 200 all-purpose yards against Seattle.

But from a clutch goal-line stop on the Panthers first drive to safety Bradley McDougald’s interception in the third quarter, the Seahawks’ defense found a way to get it done.

Seattle returns to passing attack against Panthers

For the first time in eight games, the Seahawks were unable to log over 150 yards on the ground. Seattle finished with just 77 net rushing yards on the day – skimpy from the best run game in the league.

While Chris Carson was able to manage his fourth rushing touchdown of the season, the Seahawks running backs weren’t nearly as effective as they’ve been in recent weeks.

Carson carried the majority of the load at 16 carries with Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny each posting only four touches each in Carolina.

Quarterback Russell Wilson looked to his wide receivers for clutch plays, including touchdowns from Lockett and David Moore. Wilson tallied 339 yards passing Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks return home Week 13 to face the division-rival 49ers at CenturyLink Field next Sunday.

