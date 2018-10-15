The Seattle Seahawks nearly shutout the Raiders in London before Oakland was able to put up three points in the middle of the fourth quarter. The Seahawks head back home now 3-3 on the season after the 27-3, Week 6 win.

Despite international travel and time change, Seattle’s offense and defense came to play on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the UK victory.

Frank Clark is a monster

Defensive end Frank Clark harassed Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr nearly the entire contest, setting the tone for the Seahawks defense.

Entering Week 6 with three sacks on the season, Clark nearly doubled his count on Sunday, ending the day with 2.5 sacks. He also logged three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and four tackles – three of those solo.

Carr was sacked a total of six times in London, with Seahawks Jarran Reed, Branden Jackson, Quinton Jefferson, and Shamar Stephen also getting in on the action.

Doug Baldwin is back

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin had a slow Week 5, logging just one catch on one target for one yard against the Rams. Coach Pete Carroll had been adamant Baldwin’s knees were not the issue and he would be actively involved in the London game plan.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Baldwin didn’t disappoint on Sunday, finishing the evening as the team’s leading receiver with six receptions on eight targets for 91 yards and a long of 42.

Although he didn’t log a touchdown, Baldwin’s fellow receivers stepped up, with David Moore, Jaron Brown and Tyler Lockett each with a score on the day.

Rashaad Penny got his opportunity

Relegated to the bench for most of the start of the season, Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny got his shot to contribute Week 6.

Penny posted 43 yards on nine touches against the Raiders to average 4.8 yards per carry, the most effective of Seattle’s rushers.

The Seahawks didn’t manage a rushing touchdown against Oakland, but Penny, Chris Carson and Mike Davis did combine for 123 yards on the ground, showing the clear improvement in the run game continues.

Seattle will get to recover during the bye before facing the Lions in Detroit on Oct. 28.

© 2018 KING