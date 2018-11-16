The Seahawks won a nailbiter at home Week 11, defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-24 in front of a national audience. While the play was far from perfect, Seattle found a way to get it done. Here are three takeaways from the Thursday night victory.

Frank Clark is going to get paid

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has managed at least half a sack in every game this season except two and Thursday night against the Packers was no different.

Clark logged two sacks on the night to bring his 2018 total to 10, matching a career high.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Clark has undoubtedly earned himself a raise, and if the Seahawks for some reason opt not to extend him, he’ll find himself a new NFL home as one of the league’s premier undrafted free agents.

Don’t underestimate Doug Baldwin

The Seahawks wide receiver has had a quiet season to start the year but that changed Week 11 when he scored his first touchdown of 2018.

Wilson connected with Baldwin for six yards and the score in the second quarter to narrow Green Bay’s lead.

Baldwin finished the game leading the Seahawks receivers in targets and catches on the day.

It’s how you finish and Seattle finally did

After Thursday’s win over Green Bay, the Seahawks sit at 5-5 on the season with hopes for the playoffs still alive. Seattle has dropped a number of close games this year, unable to find ways to win in close matchups.

The Seahawks finally earned the W on the national stage.

After trailing at the half and a scoreless third quarter, Russell Wilson and company put up 10 points in the fourth quarter including a touchdown by tight end Ed Dickson, his second on the year.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish and Seattle finally did.

