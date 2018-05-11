The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 25-17 Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field and are now 4-4 on the season.

Seattle seemed to struggle on both sides of the ball and failed to capitalize on chances despite dominating time of possession.

Here are three takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 9 loss.

Doug Baldwin is becoming more of a factor

Doug Baldwin finished Sunday’s outing as Seattle’s third-best wide receiver, behind both running back Mike Davis and tight end Nick Vannett. On the day, Baldwin posted four receptions on four targets for 77 yards and a long of 42.

Granted, the Seahawks more than doubled their passing plays from last week at 39, but the wide receiver was clearly a focus of the air attack.

Baldwin has been mostly silent these past few weeks although coach Pete Carroll has insisted his knee injuries are not the cause of his lack of touches on the field.

For now, Baldwin’s role will continue to be dependent on the Seahawks’ ability to run the football.

Russell Wilson isn’t always perfect

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson logged a perfect passer rating of 158.3 last week against the Lions on the road. This Sunday at home, however, it was a whole different ball game.

Wilson ended the day completing 26 of 39 passes attempted for 235 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The pick came late in the fourth quarter by Desmond King on a pass intended for David Moore. King returned the INT for 42 yards and the Chargers touchdown.

Wilson finished Week 9 with a passer rating of just 89.2.

Seahawks defensive line showed up late

Philip Rivers and the Chargers’ offense were basically able to play at will on Sunday in Seattle.

Rivers wasn’t sacked until the fourth quarter when he was taken down twice – first by Frank Clark and then by Jarran Reed – but by then it was too late.

The defensive line struggled against the run as well, with Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. The Seahawks defense gave up an average of 7.3 yards per run play.

Los Angeles was able to muster 375 total net yards Sunday afternoon and the Chargers advanced to 6-2 on the year.

