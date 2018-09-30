The Seattle Seahawks won a nail-biter Sunday afternoon in Arizona, beating the Cardinals 20-17 to advance to 2-2 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from the Week 4 win.

Running back Mike Davis should remain Seahawks starter

Mike Davis is currently listed as the fourth running back on the Seahawks depth chart, but that should change quickly.

In for Chris Carson, who was inactive Sunday with a hip injury, Davis managed to log more rushing touchdowns in one game than Seattle running backs did last season.

Davis got the first carry of the day and continued to handle the majority of the load all afternoon, finishing the contest with 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski is a liability

Sebastian Janikowski scored the game-winning field goal Sunday afternoon in the desert but the Seahawks could have logged an additional six points if he made both his field goal attempts in the first half.

Janikowski missed on both his 38-yard and 52-yard tries early in the game.

After moving on from Blair Walsh at the end of the season, Seattle signed the veteran kicker this offseason, who beat out Jason Myers for the starting position.

Janikowski struggled in the preseason and missed one of two attempts Week 1 against the Broncos but recovered to kick cleanly in his next two outings.

Seahawks failed to complete a single third down

The Seahawks logged a major victory Sunday afternoon despite failing to convert a single third down.

Seattle went 0-10 on third downs against the Cardinals to make history of sorts Week 4 – adding their name to the list of the few teams who can actually “brag” about the puzzling statistic.

Today the #seahawks won with zero third-down conversions. 11th time an #NFL team has done that since 2001. Fifth time when having 10+ chances. SEA 0-10 today. — Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) September 30, 2018

Conversion has been the focus for Seattle since the start of the season, but Sunday proves there is much more work to be done.

“We’ve got to clean up third down,” coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “That’s for sure.”

