So close, yet so far. After a week of many predictions about a dominating Rams’ victory, the Seahawks were literally inches away from a chance at an upset win. The oft-stagnant Seattle offense finally came alive and managed to trade punches with the nuclear-powered offense of Los Angeles.

The Seahawks put forth their best effort and gave the undefeated Rams all they could handle in one of the most thrilling games of Week 5. Despite the loss, there were plenty of standout players for Seattle who made explosive impacts.

Unfortunately, there are no moral victories in the NFL. At least none that count, of course. Los Angeles was able to escape CenturyLink Field with a narrow 33-31 win. In close games like this, the ultimate outcome is often decided by one or two moments, and Sunday afternoon was no different.

As a result, here are 3 Studs and 2 Duds from Seattle’s 33-31 loss.

No. 1 Stud(s) – Chris Carson and Mike Davis

In 2016 and 2017, the Seahawks were among the worst in the NFL when it came to running the football. All offseason long Seattle kept saying how much it wanted to recommit to the ground attack, and it looks as if it’s paying off.

Running backs Chris Carson and Mike Davis were absolutely dynamic all afternoon, showing off incredible vision and power en route to a dominating team rushing performance.

Carson bulldozed the Rams for 116 yards on 19 carries, while Davis logged 68 additional yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Their excellent performances opened up Seattle’s play-action passing game which shredded Los Angeles’ secondary.

The Seahawks now have three straight games with a 100+ yard rusher. While Carson is clearly the starter, Mike Davis makes an excellent “two” in a “one-two-punch” combo in the backfield.

No. 1 Dud – D.J. Fluker

As stated earlier, games like these are defined by one or two crucial moments. Unfortunately, Fluker was involved in one of these moments in a way no Seahawk fan would have wanted.

Down by two points, the Seahawks were driving to retake the lead. Quarterback Russell Wilson had uncorked it deep to Tyler Lockett for 44 yards, which set Seattle up at Los Angeles’ 32-yard line. The Seahawks followed it up with back-to-back penalties.

The first of which was a false start by right tackle Germain Ifedi, but it only pushed the Seahawks back five yards and Seattle was still in field goal range. The very next play was a hold by right guard D.J. Fluker following a two-yard run by Davis.

So instead of a remaining in field goal range in a two-point game, Fluker’s penalty made a 2nd and 13 a daunting 2nd and 23. The Seahawks offense was unable to gain any more yards and had to punt as a result, effectively ending their last shot for points.

No. 2 Stud – David Moore

Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Seahawks were practically singing the praises of wide receiver, David Moore. Russell Wilson even called him a “freak of nature.”

On Sunday afternoon, it was clear the hype was warranted. Week 5 against the Rams became somewhat of a coming-out party for David Moore as became indefensible in the red zone.

Moore snagged both the first and second NFL touchdowns of his young career to give Seattle two leads in the third quarter. Moore may have only had 38 yards on three receptions, but it would be a safe bet Wilson may be looking his way in the red zone going forward.

No. 2 Dud – Pete Carroll

D.J. Fluker may have been at the wrong end of the first critical moment, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was in a similar boat for the second.

The Rams offense was running wild over Seattle all afternoon, but at the last second, the Legion of Boom was able to hold Los Angeles to a 4th and one situation. As the Rams were lining up to punt, the 12th Man began to get their hopes up for some late-game magic from Russell Wilson.

Then Pete Carroll called a timeout.

After the timeout, the Rams opted to not punt and instead sent their offense back out on the field. Quarterback Jared Goff picked up the first down on a QB sneak and was then able to drain the clock to secure a road win.

The timeout was an exceedingly questionable call from Carroll and one which many will speculate to have potentially cost the Seahawks offense a second chance at a win.

No. 3 Stud – Tedric Thompson

Tedric Thompson almost made the Dud list this week. It was a shaky performance in the first half as the secondary allowed Rams receivers to be left completely wide open. With the loss of Earl Thomas a drop-off in play was to be expected, but Seattle was being brutally exposed.

Thompson was able to settle in and put forth a solid outing, one that even might give the Seahawks hope moving forward. Thompson finished with seven total tackles, a pass deflection and an interception to close out the first half.

However, Thompson’s biggest play of the afternoon came on the second to final snap in the game. Rams superstar running back Todd Gurley – who had 113 total yards and three touchdowns – was given the ball on 3rd and one for the Rams final possession. He was stopped dead in his tracks when Thompson flew in for a crucial tackle.

If the Rams had punted the ball away, people might be talking about Thompson making the game-saving tackle.

