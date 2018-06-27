The Seattle Seahawks have turned the page on OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and with exactly one month until the start of training camp, competition for roster spots will soon be heating up.

It’s early, but after undergoing an offseason characterized by change and turmoil, the Seahawks will be banking on new faces stepping up quickly to stay relevant in a much-improved NFC West division.

Recent draft classes haven’t yielded near the results of the Seahawks historic 2012 draft, but this year’s crop of rookies has a legitimate shot to have a similar impact as the franchise tries to replace long-time stars like Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett.

Which incoming rookies have the best chance to help Seattle stay in contention in 2018? Here’s a look at three bold predictions for the Seahawks draft class.

Prediction #1: Rashaad Penny will produce over 1,200 all-purpose yards.



Seattle has prioritized improving their run game this offseason, and while Penny should immediately help the rushing attack, he’s also going to be a factor as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

Though he only caught 42 passes during his college career, San Diego State doesn’t throw the football much in general and he averaged nearly 12 yards per reception, showing soft hands and after-the-catch play making ability. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will seek to find ways to get the football to his new weapon as much as possible, including creating mismatches for him as a receiver against linebackers.

Penny will also compete for snaps on special teams, as the former Aztecs star returned seven kickoffs and one punt for a touchdown during his final three college seasons. After losing Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham in free agency, Seattle will be expecting more from receiver Tyler Lockett offensively and the dynamic rookie could provide relief for him in the return game when needed.

Even if Penny splits carries with powerful back Chris Carson, his ability to impact football games as a receiver and return specialist should allow him to produce all-purpose yardage in bunches for the Seahawks.

Prediction #2: Rasheem Green will be a starter by Week 10 and finish with at least 5.0 sacks.

By offering him a first-round tender as a restricted free agent, the Seahawks indicated they have lofty expectations for former Dolphins first round pick Dion Jordan and expect him to start at defensive end across from budding star Frank Clark.

Based on Jordan’s strong play during the second half of the 2017 season, Seattle’s decision makes a ton of sense. He only needed five games to record 4.0 sacks, and if he could maintain the same production over a full 16-game season, he’d post double digit sacks for the Seahawks. Making less than $3 million this year, he’d be an absolute bargain.

Jordan underwent yet another knee operation recently, however, creating a sense of doubt about his ability to be counted on as a full-time starter. Based on his career thus far, Seattle should expect him to suffer an injury at some point, opening the door for Green to step into the lineup sooner rather than later.

Green, who turned 21 in May, needs to add a bit more bulk to his 6-foot-4 frame before he can handle the rigors of playing as an interior defensive lineman in the NFL. But he’s extremely athletic for his size, as he ran a 4.73 40-yard dash at the combine, and uses these physical tools to his advantage rushing off the edge. As a junior at USC last year, he recorded 10.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, consistently disrupting offenses in the backfield.

Due to his youth and lean build, Green probably isn’t quite ready to be a starter to open the season. But he’s closer to being ready than originally expected, and his pass rushing ability coupled with long-term potential as a player who can play both defensive end and defensive tackle in sub-packages will allow him to force his way into the starting lineup during the second half of the season.





Prediction #3: Shaquem Griffin will earn All-Pro distinction on special teams.

Griffin was the feel-good story of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he will prove to be far more than just an inspirational story for the Seahawks as a rookie.

Unlike Green and Penny, Griffin doesn’t have the same potential starting opportunities in front of him thanks to the presence of K.J. Wright and newly-signed linebacker Barkevious Mingo. Barring injuries, the popular fifth-round pick probably isn’t going to see the field much defensively this year unless Seattle designs a specialty package to use him as an extra rusher or third safety in the box.

But before he became an All-American at UCF, Griffin made his mark as a special teams standout for the Knights, recording 25 tackles as a sophomore in 2015 while primarily seeing the field on kickoff and punt coverage teams. Much as he’ll have to do in Seattle, he earned his opportunity to play on defense by focusing his efforts on the “third” side of the football.

The Seahawks want to find ways to take advantage of Griffin’s impressive 4.39 speed, and while there might not be a fit for him to contribute defensively right now, he will be a real game changer covering kicks and punts. Flying to the football, he’s the disruptive special teams force Seattle needs to bounce back from a tough 2017 season in which the team uncharacteristically surrendered several long returns.

Teaming up with former All-Pro D.J. Alexander, Griffin’s arrival should instantly give Seattle one of the most exciting kick and punt coverage units in the NFL in 2018.





© 2018 KING