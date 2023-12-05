2023 Seahawks schedule release: Five most intriguing games of upcoming season

Here are five games worth circling on the calendar from the Seahawks' 2023 schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — At long last, the Seahawks' schedule for the 2023 NFL Season is official.

After an unexpected playoff run in 2022, expectations are high for the Seahawks. Questions around the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback position as well as potential rebuilds looming in Los Angeles and Arizona, the Seahawks' chances at a division title are better than in most years.

Without further ado, here are five games worth circling on your calendar ahead of the upcoming season.

No. 5: Seahawks at Bengals (Oct. 15)

In what will be the toughest road test of the season, the Seahawks will take on Joe Burrow and the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals offense. Adding to the challenge will be the 10 a.m. PT start, a timeslot West Coast teams historically have struggled to find success in.

One caveat is this will come after the Seahawks' Week 5 bye, giving the coaching staff an extra week to prepare for the Bengals.

No. 4: Seahawks at Giants (Oct. 2)

One of the most impressive wins for the Seahawks a season ago was a 27-13 victory over the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Big Blue will get its chance at revenge at home in 2023, and the entire nation will be watching with the game being played on Monday Night Football.

A win here would solidify the Seahawks as a contender in the NFC after a relatively easy start to the 2023 season.

No. 3: Seahawks at Cowboys (Nov. 30)

While the cities of Seattle and Dallas currently are battling in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (go Kraken) they again will face off in late November when the Seahawks travel to AT&T Stadium to face off with the Dallas Cowboys. Any matchup against "America's Team" is always a big one, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will have some motivation given that Seattle lost a playoff game the last time it visited Dallas.

An added layer of difficulty for Seattle is this will be the Seahawks' third game in 11 days.

No. 2: Eagles at Seahawks (Dec. 17)

The toughest home game of the season for the Seahawks will come in Week 15, when the defending conference champion Philadelphia Eagles make their way to the Emerald City. The Seahawks won the last time these teams played back in 2020, but unfortunately for Seattle, Carson Wentz will not be suiting up in an Eagles uniform.

It will also be the Seahawks' fourth consecutive game against a 2022 playoff qualifier, marking the end of a difficult stretch of the season.

No. 1: 49ers at Seahawks (Nov. 23)

An easy choice here for the top spot, Seattle will host the archrival San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving in a primetime spot. While food comas set in across the country, all eyes will be on Geno Smith and whoever is under center for the 49ers come Week 12.