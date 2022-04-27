2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks' team needs, picks, mock drafts

How will the Seahawks approach the 2022 NFL Draft?

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — There have been considerable changes at 12 Seahawks Way over the past three months.

Out are franchise faces and NFL stars Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, two veterans who were pillars of their newfound communities in the Pacific Northwest.

General Manager John Schneider and Head Coach Pete Carroll remain, and there has been no indication a rebuild is in the works despite the loss of both the offensive and defensive captains from a season ago.

The 2022 NFL Draft offers promise for an organization that has found some diamonds in the rough over the past decade-plus. In addition to Wilson and Wagner, Richard Sherman, K.J. Wright and Kam Chancellor were all taken outside of the first two rounds and made critical impacts on a team that went to back-to-back Super Bowls.

Seattle holds eight picks total going into Thursday's first round, including four in rounds 1-3. Here is the total list, including the No. 9 overall pick, which the Denver Broncos sent to the Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade.

Round 1, No. 9 overall

Round 2, No. 40 overall

Round 2, No. 41 overall

Round 3, No. 72 overall

Round 4, No. 109 overall

Round 5, No. 145 overall

Round 5, No. 153 overall

Round 7, No. 229 overall

The Seahawks' own first-round pick (No. 10 overall) was conveyed to the New York Jets as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

What are the Seahawks' greatest needs going into the draft?

The departures of Wilson and Wagner leave openings at the vital positions of quarterback and middle linebacker, but there are several other areas of improvement Schneider and Carroll likely will address early in the draft.

The Seahawks ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in sacks last season, and with a crop of elite prospects at edge rusher available in the 2022 class, the prevailing sense among draft experts is Seattle will select a defensive lineman in the first round.

With Drew Lock currently appearing to be the Seahawks' starting quarterback, keeping him upright will be important to properly evaluate whether he can succeed in Carroll's offense. Several offensive tackles are expected to come off the board in the top 10, and don't be surprised if one of those players winds up coming to the Emerald City.

The Seahawks were second-to-last in the NFL in 2021 in passing yardage allowed, and with Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and likely Trey Lance as the other three quarterbacks in the NFC West, Seattle will need a strong secondary to compete. The Legion of Boom era is over, but there are a few standout cornerbacks who could make a great fit for the Seahawks at No. 9 overall.

For the first time in a decade, the quarterback position is not among the strongest on the Seahawks' roster. Lock and Geno Smith have shown flashes, but there isn't much hope around the league that either can help lead Seattle back to the top of the division standings. The '22 QB class has been maligned as one of the weaker ones in recent years, but we still could see the Seahawks take a chance on one of this year's prospects and bring them in to compete with Lock and Smith.

Who do the experts believe the Seahawks will select in the first round?

In ESPN's latest combined mock draft between top pundits Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. from April 19, McShay has the Seahawks selecting Alabama tackle Evan Neal. The All-American started 40 of 41 career games for the Crimson Tide, and helped win a national championship.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, a former member of the Seahawks' pro personnel department, has Seattle drafting Oregon product Kayvon Thibodeaux. Another All-American, Thibodeaux dominated the PAC-12 for three years, earning Defensive Freshman of the Year and amassing 35.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks for the Ducks.

What are the times/dates for the 2022 NFL Draft?

Thursday's first round will begin at 5 p.m. PT, with coverage available on ESPN and NFL Network.

Friday will be rounds 2 and 3, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. PT.