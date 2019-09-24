After a monster game in Seattle, the NFL ‘randomly’ tested Saints punter Thomas Morstead for performance enhancing drugs.

Morstead averaged 54 yards per punt Sunday, pinning the Seahawks behind their 20-yard line four times, including at their own 2 and 4-yard lines. While not flashy, Morstead’s strong special teams play kept Seattle in poor field position and let the defensive keep their foot on the gas pedal.

Morstead shared news of the drug test on Twitter, joking about how “random” these tests are.

“Actually, as a member of the @NFLPA and executive committee I can, in fact, confirm that this test is indeed random, regardless of any bomb dropping that may have occurred yesterday,” he said.

The Saints beat the Seahawks on the road Sunday, earning head coach Sean Payton his first win with the Saints without Drew Brees at QB.

Teddy Bridgewater was under center and threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 33-27 win.

The Saints will play the undefeated Dallas Cowboys in the Superdome Sunday night. We have a feeling Morstead will be there.