Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope McVay, Donald want another

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and now he is the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl.

A day after the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay said nothing Monday about the possibility of walking away from football soon.

But he didn't sound like he was finished with his work on a team he built into a champion.

Aaron Donald also has his first ring, and the defensive star sidestepped questions about early retirement immediately after the victory.