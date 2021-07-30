NFL's top stat is COVID-19 vaccine percentages

The NFL's most discussed stat has been COVID-19 vaccination percentages.

As the first week of training camp kicked off, numbers continue to increase while debate persists.

So far, 87.9% of players have had at least one shot of the vaccine and 19 teams have more than 90% of players vaccinated, including seven with more than 95% vaccinated.

The league can't mandate the vaccine but it made its stance clear through strict protocols for players who don't get it.