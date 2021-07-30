NFL's top stat is COVID-19 vaccine percentages

The NFL's most discussed stat has been COVID-19 vaccination percentages.
As the first week of training camp kicked off, numbers continue to increase while debate persists.
So far, 87.9% of players have had at least one shot of the vaccine and 19 teams have more than 90% of players vaccinated, including seven with more than 95% vaccinated.
The league can't mandate the vaccine but it made its stance clear through strict protocols for players who don't get it.
The Seahawks have stated that only one player is not vaccinated.