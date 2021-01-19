x
NFL won’t allow in-person workouts for scouting combine

The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine for health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. With their blazing speed on offense, the Kansas City Chiefs ran away from their AFC West brethren en route to their first Super Bowl title in half a century. The Raiders signed free agent linebacker Cory Littleton to guard the likes of Travis Kelce, then chose Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the fastest player at the NFL scouting combine with a 4.27-second 40-yard dash, with the 12th overall pick last week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine for health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.

The league informed teams Monday that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. 

Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually. 

The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects. 

The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect’s residence.