NFL won’t allow in-person workouts for scouting combine

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine for health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.

The league informed teams Monday that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses.

Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually.

The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects.

Here’s the full memo on changes to the 2021 scouting combine: pic.twitter.com/e1KNcuaUTn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021